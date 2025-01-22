‘Aap kon?’ Kinza Hashmi fails to recognise Munawar Faruqui [Video]

Mumbai: Internet is abuzz with the exciting collaboration between Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui and Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi. The duo has teamed up for a music video that was shot recently in the picturesque landscapes of Nepal, and fans can’t wait to see their work together.

To build hype around their project, Munawar and Kinza shared a hilarious Instagram video that has fans talking. In the clip, Kinza is seen enjoying a song when Munawar unexpectedly appears on screen, singing along to the track, which turns out to be his own creation.

Surprised Kinza humorously asks, “Who are you?” and quips, “Such weird people, ruining my video.”

Munawar attempts to explain that he’s the artist behind the song, but the comedic moment escalates when he snatches Kinza’s phone and runs away, teasing, “You don’t know me, huh? Now you’ll search for me, but you won’t get a visa!” Kinza playfully responded by captioning the video, “He won’t get a visa either!”

The lighthearted exchange has left fans thrilled about the pair’s chemistry, further fueling anticipation for their upcoming music video. Social media is already buzzing with excitement, and viewers can’t wait to witness the unique blend of humor and talent that Munawar and Kinza are bringing to the table.