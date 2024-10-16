AAP launches ‘Jan Sampark’ campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

'I have prepared a letter and our workers will go door to door with this letter till October 29,' said Kejriwal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 16th October 2024 7:24 pm IST
Kejriwal to address second 'Janta ki Adalat' rally on Oct 6
Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, October 16, launched his party’s ‘Jan Sampark’ campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

As part of the campaign, AAP workers will reach out to Delhiites with a letter from Kejriwal telling people the “truth” behind his arrest and that of other party leaders in corruption cases.

“I have prepared a letter and our workers will go door to door with this letter till October 29,” said Kejriwal.

Also Read
‘Never be overconfident’: Kejriwal on Haryana poll results

“I am not corrupt, I was sent to jail by the BJP to stop the AAP government’s work for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Reading the letter, the former chief minister said, “They arrested me and kept me in jail for five months. They did it to stop the facilities I am giving you and other work.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 16th October 2024 7:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button