AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for ‘blocking’ Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for ‘not allowing’ South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials to carry out the proposed anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area on Monday.

“The FIR has been registered on the complaint of SDMC under Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” DCP (southeast), Esha Pandey, said.

Earlier, SDMC licensing inspector, central zone, had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Khan, alleging that the legislator and his supporters did not allow the field staff to remove the encroachments.

Notably, the police detained several people, including party workers, who were not allowing the SDMC to carry out the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh.

After the agitation was quelled, the bulldozer moved forward to demolish the illegal encroachment, an iron structure in front of a building. It is at this juncture that Khan reached the spot and was seen speaking to the officials.

The ‘illegal encroachment’, i.e., an iron structure in front of the building, was then manually removed by the local people even as a bulldozer stood by.

The locals said that the iron structure installed in front of the building was not an ‘illegal encroachment’ but a shuttering.

“It has been installed for the renovation of the building,” a local told IANS.

While speaking to mediapersons, Khan expressed strong resentment against SDMC’s demolition drive and said he had himself inspected the whole area and spoken to every official, including the traffic police, and all the illegal encroachments were removed 3-4 days back.

“I had myself with my own JCB removed a toilet that was illegally constructed outside a mosque. This is nothing but vendetta politics. Just tell me where the encroachment is, and I will remove it myself. I am the local MLA,” said the AAP leader.