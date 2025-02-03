AAP ‘patronising’ illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshis in Delhi, alleges BJP

Sambit Patra cited a JNU study to claim that migrant workers from Purvanchal and other states were getting edged in Delhi out by Rohingya and Bangladeshi 'infiltrators' in low paying jobs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 2:40 pm IST
BJP MP Arvind files complaint against Kavitha for ‘derogatory remarks’
BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

New Delhi: With just two days to go for voting in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of “patronising” illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in Delhi, and said this is causing a “demographic manipulation” and affecting the electoral process.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited a JNU study to claim that migrant workers from Purvanchal and other states were getting edged in Delhi out by Rohingya and Bangladeshi “infiltrators” in low paying jobs.

“The report cited political patronage by some parties to these infiltrators. The AAP has a crucial role in protecting them and facilitating fake voter registration,” he charged, citing the report prepared by Professor Manuradha Chaudhary and others.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
AAP-led Delhi government model has failed: Chandrababu Naidu

The report claims an informal network of brokers and religious preachers also plays a role in facilitating the influx of infiltrators and providing them with fake documents, he said.

The infiltrators are also pushing the crime rate up and the electoral process is also being destroyed through a “demographic manipulation”, he charged.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the BJP’s charges.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 2:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button