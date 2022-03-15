AAP to conduct padyatra in Telangana

Hyderabad: After its success in Delhi and Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to focus on Telangana in South India. The AAP party incharge in Telangana Somnath Bharati announced to undertake a padyatra from April 14.

After criticism of KCR, AAP has made clear its intention of undertaking padyatra from April 14 to contact people in many districts of the state.

According to sources, the decision of the AAP party to enter into Telangana politics indicates the failure of efforts to form a third front. It is feared that in the current situation the entry of AAP in Telangana politics will divide the secular votes.