AAP to lodge complaint against L-G for installing ‘Shivling-shaped’ fountains

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
LG V K Saxena (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will on Friday lodge a formal complaint against Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena for “hurting” the Hindu sentiments by installing fountains in the shape of ‘Shivlings’ under the city beautification plan ahead of the G20 summit, sources said on Friday.

“L-G Saxena referred to Shivling as a stone which is highly objectionable. Moreover, ‘shivlings’ have been presented in Khandit form (broken form),” the sources said.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak will meet the CP law and order in this regard at 5 p.m. and lodge a formal complaint seeking prompt police action.

The ‘Shivling-shaped’ fountains set up near Dhaula Kuan by NDMC have sparked political controversy in the capital between AAP and the BJP.

A few days ago, the L-G had inspected the site photos of which had gone viral on social media.

By installing the fountains, the L-G has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

