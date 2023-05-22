AAP vs Centre: Rahul, Kharge meets Nitish; Cong agrees to join Oppn meet

The meeting comes amid talks to form a grand Opposition unity and support Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in opposing the Centre's ordinance on services and postings in Delhi.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd May 2023 6:59 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday (Phoot: PTI)

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in the national capital as part of efforts to forge a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.
The meeting was held at Kharge’s residence.

The meeting comes amid talks to form a grand Opposition unity and support Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in opposing the Centre’s ordinance on services and postings in Delhi.

The executive order overrides a recent Supreme Court order stating that the Delhi government is in charge of the postings of bureaucrats. However, the ordinance stated that the Lieutenant Governor is the final judge of the issue. The ordinance creates National Capital Civil Service Authority.

MS Education Academy

The meeting comes against the backdrop of suggestions for a big opposition meeting in Patna.

Also Read
To unite Oppn in AAP vs Centre, Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav met the AAP chief and extended their support against the ordinance. “It’s against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal,” Nitish Kumar said adding more meetings will be held in the future.

“We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country,” he said while interacting with reporters.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have also met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi last month.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd May 2023 6:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button