AAP vs Centre: Rahul, Kharge meets Nitish; Cong agrees to join Oppn meet

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in the national capital as part of efforts to forge a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

The meeting was held at Kharge’s residence.

The meeting comes amid talks to form a grand Opposition unity and support Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in opposing the Centre’s ordinance on services and postings in Delhi.

The executive order overrides a recent Supreme Court order stating that the Delhi government is in charge of the postings of bureaucrats. However, the ordinance stated that the Lieutenant Governor is the final judge of the issue. The ordinance creates National Capital Civil Service Authority.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of suggestions for a big opposition meeting in Patna.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav met the AAP chief and extended their support against the ordinance. “It’s against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal,” Nitish Kumar said adding more meetings will be held in the future.

“We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country,” he said while interacting with reporters.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have also met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi last month.