AAP will regularise temporary employees wherever it comes to power: Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference virtually, he alleged that sanitation workers were exploited when the BJP ruled the MCD.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st November 2023 2:01 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party will regularise temporary employees wherever it comes to power.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday approved a proposal to regularise 5,000 sanitisation workers and promote 3,100 domestic breeding checkers to Multi-Tasking Staff.

Addressing a press conference virtually, he alleged that sanitation workers were exploited when the BJP ruled the MCD.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘We fear Kejriwal may be arrested on Nov 2’, says Atishi

“We have taken forward the regularisation process. In Punjab also we have regularised around 30,000 ad-hoc employees. Wherever we get a chance to come to power, we will regularise temporary employees,” he said.

The MCD House has given its nod to 54 proposals, including a policy to provide Rs 1,100 per child to students in MCD schools, training of principals in foreign institutions and a meat shop licence policy.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st November 2023 2:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button