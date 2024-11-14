AAP wins Delhi municipal elections, defeats BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, November 14, narrowly won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party by a small margin

AAP candidate Mahesh Kinchi has been elected as the Delhi Mayor. He won the election by securing 133 votes as against the BJP candidate Kishan Lal who secured 130.

A total of 284 votes were cast for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. In this, 249 councillors, 7 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha MPs voted.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)