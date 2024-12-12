AAP’s big pre-poll promise for women ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

This was announced after the Delhi government cabinet passed a proposal approving the scheme.

Updated: 12th December 2024 1:49 pm IST
Amritsar: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at the party workers meeting, in Amritsar, Friday, May 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the Assembly election in the country’s capital, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, December 12, announced a new scheme for women promising a deposit of Rs 1000 in the banks of eligible beneficiaries.

If the AAP retains power in the state, this deposit will increase to Rs 2,100 after the Delhi Assembly elections in February.

Kejriwal claimed that he wanted to implement the scheme in March, however, he was sent to jail by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who conspired against him in the alleged Delhi liquor policy case.

This was announced after the Delhi government cabinet passed a proposal on the subject.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

