AAP’s ex-councillor Tahir Hussain joins AIMIM, to contest Delhi poll 

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi announced on Tuesday that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and ex-councillor Tahir Hussain, currently an undertrial in a Delhi riots case, has joined AIMIM.

Owaisi shared the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that Hussain’s family and supporters had met him. He confirmed that Hussain would represent AIMIM as their candidate for the Mustafabad constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined @aimim_national & will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members & supporters met with me today & joined the party pic.twitter.com/oFnQBlJgOF — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 10, 2024

Hussain, who served as a councillor in Delhi, faces legal proceedings related to the 2020 Delhi riots. Despite his status as an undertrial, AIMIM has chosen him as a key candidate, signaling the party’s intent to expand its political presence in the national capital.