AAP’s hallmark is lying: Delhi BJP chief on bungalow row

New Delhi: Soon after Delhi chief minister Atishi remarked that the “BJP can enjoy the bungalow” used by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as “Aam Aadmi Party leaders live in the people’s hearts”, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva retorted that the “hallmark of the AAP was lying.”

The Delhi BJP chief further criticised the AAP, saying, “There’s a huge difference between what Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi Marlena say and do. We all know the character of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — their hallmark is lying. You claim you can live on the streets, so who exactly was the bungalow redesigned for? Why are you so eager to move into this palace while claiming that you don’t need a bungalow? Why are Sanjay Singh and your ministers desperate to occupy it?”

The BJP chief also asked, “Whose money built this palace?”

He added, “You people emerged from the Anna Hazare movement against corruption. Remember your promises made at Ram Lila Maidan during the protests, where you pledged not to accept government bungalows or cars? Now, with elections approaching, you claim you’ll live on the streets. Do people who claim to live on the streets stay in such grand homes?”

The BJP Delhi chief alleged that the revamping of the bungalow was a result of corruption and Arvind Kejriwal looted the people to redesign it.

“The only kind of minister who would live in such a luxurious house is one who has looted Delhi. You can lie, but the people of Delhi know the truth. This palace is a living, breathing monument to your corruption and will become your political grave,” said Sachdeva.

The BJP chief also pointed out the Delhi government’s financial troubles, stating, “The government is running at a loss, with Rs 7,000 crore needed to complete ongoing schemes.”

“Yet, instead of addressing this deficit, even as they’re on the verge of losing power, they’re focussing on filling their pockets,” he claimed.

He alleged, “In the last four years, each MLA was supposed to receive Rs 40 crore for development work, but they didn’t get it. Now, they’ve announced an additional Rs 5 crore, just to show some paperwork. This is nothing but an attempt to mislead and loot the people of the national Capital.”