AAP’s vote share in Gujarat shot up after CBI raid: Arvind Kejriwal

Responding to the accusations of liquor scam and CBI raid, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal defended deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal claimed that after Sisodia’s residence was raided, AAP’s vote share in Gujarat increased by 4%.

“I’m sure the day he is arrested, that (vote share) will go up to 6%,” he added. It is worthy of mention that the Legislative Assembly elections in Gujarat are due in December 2022.

"Since the day Manish Sisodia's house was raided, our vote share in Gujarat increased by 4%. I'm sure the day he is arrested, that will go up to 6%": Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal addresses the Delhi Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/CVJs4XI6JH — NDTV (@ndtv) September 1, 2022

“We brought a confidence motion [in the Delhi assembly] today to prove that Operation Lotus will fail. None of our MLAs have switched sides,” Kejriwal said, referring to the term often used by the opposition to mean sabotage by the BJP, whose election symbol has the lotus.

Background of the CBI row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the new Excise policy case against Manish Sisodia and others. The Delhi Lietuenant-Governor had requested the CBI to look into the matter as there were many loopholes in the liquor policy of the Delhi government.

The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

Two days ago, Sisodia had claimed that his family got a ‘clean chit’ as nothing was found at his home and in his bank locker which was raided by the CBI.

“Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit,” said Sisodia after the probe agency examined his locker at the bank. He also added that the CBI officials treated them well and they also cooperated with them. “The truth has won,” he added.