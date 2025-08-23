Aarogyasri hospitals in Telangana to halt services from Aug 31 if demands unmet

Hyderabad: The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) on Friday threatened to withhold its services starting from August 31, under the Aarogyasri Health Scheme, if the state government fails to address issues, including payment of dues.

Association president, Vaddiraju Rakesh, said that the state government has failed to address their grievances despite repeated appeals. “We can’t keep running hospitals on empty promises,” he told reporters.

From the revision of packages, regular payments, redrafting of MoU between Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust and the hospitals, addressing circulars without concern and consideration, setting up a redressal mechanism, payment options and cancellations or deductions of their amounts are key issues raised by TANHA.

In January, TANHA went on a 10-day strike, which was called off after a meeting with the state health minister.

The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association consists of 471 private hospitals that treat thousands of Aarogyasri patients. The scheme, which benefits over 3.2 crore cardholders, was designed to provide free medical care to families below the poverty line.