Aashiqui 3 buzz: Revisiting Aashiqui 1 and 2’s collections, budgets

Mumbai: Bollywood love stories always bring good vibes, great music, and perfect pairings. Over time, these love stories have changed with each generation. One such movie that changed Bollywood romance forever is Aashiqui.

Released in 1990, Aashiqui became a super hit because of its touching story and beautiful music. The film starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The music, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, sold over 20 million copies, making it one of Bollywood’s best-selling albums. Made on a small budget of Rs 1 crore, the movie earned over Rs 5 crore, proving its success.

Aashiqui 2: A New Love Story

In 2013, Aashiqui 2 brought back the franchise with a new story. Directed by Mohit Suri, it starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The film became a big hit, earning over Rs 109 crore worldwide, even though it was made on a Rs 12 crore budget.

The film’s music was loved by fans, especially songs like Tum Hi Ho, which became a massive hit. Despite facing competition from Hollywood’s Iron Man 3, Aashiqui 2 did well at the box office.

Aashiqui 3: The Next Chapter

Now, Aashiqui 3 is coming soon! It was announced by T-Series and will be directed by Anurag Basu. Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role, with Sreeleela as the female lead. The teaser showed Kartik in a rugged look, playing the guitar on stage, reminding fans of Aashiqui 2.

However, legal issues have delayed the film’s title. A court ruling has stopped T-Series from using the name Aashiqui. The film is still untitled, but fans are excited for its release on Diwali 2025.

What to Expect from Aashiqui 3

Fans can expect another emotional love story with beautiful music. Pritam is the music composer, and the film is set to be a grand musical love story.