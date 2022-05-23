Aayush, Zaheer removed from Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Mumbai: One of the highly anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ starring Salman Khan, has been making a lot headlines ever since it was announced. From its interesting cast to their remuneration, the Farhad Samji’s directorial is creating a lot of buzz among audience. After a long wait, the film started its shoot in Mumbai recently.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was supposed to star Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma in the pivotal roles along with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as two actors have been removed from the project. Yes, you read that right!

According to latest reports, Aayush and Zaheer are no more a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali due to the ‘creative’ differences’ between the makers and stars.

A source close to the project informed News 18, “Aayush had started shooting the film last week but wasn’t really happy with his role. He went and told Salman that he wanted to do Zaheer’s part which was a more stronger character. Salman wasn’t really happy with this. The two were seen in a heated argument before Aayush decided to walk out of the film. On the other hand, Salman decided to replace Zaheer too as he didn’t want to show any kind of favouritism.”

Report also suggests that Salman has now approached Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Javed Jafferi’s son Meezaan as Aayush and Zaheer’s replacement.

Meanwhile, the movie also stars, south stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu. Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is also a part of the film who is set to mark her Bollywood debut. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently slated to hit the screens in December this year.