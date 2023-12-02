Ab Parivaar Poora Hua: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite

Mumbai: Here’s some good news for fans of the dynamic comic pair Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. After a major fallout, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to unite once again for a comedy extravaganza.

Ace comedian Kapil is planning a comedy show and will reunite with Sunil. The official page of Netflix took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the news.

The post read, “Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai!@kapilsharma and @whosunilgover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Kapil recently made headlines with his statement ‘Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi’ as Netflix announced a collaboration and a comedy spectacular with him.

Apart from Sunil, Kapil was joined by his gang Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, who made us laugh with their comic timing. But this group looked lacking in some way.

The whole nation knows about the infamous mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil and perhaps it is the most controversial chapters of their lives.

However, neither Kapil nor Sunil broke their silence on the subject and clarified their stance on what truly happened between the two that led to their fallout. In the video, Sunil jokingly said we won’t launch this show in Australia to which Kaoil replied “Why, they are waiting.”

Sunil again said, “Then we will not go by air, we will go by road. Then Kapil said, ‘Ab Parivaar Poora Hua’.

With the addition of Sunil Grover to the cast, Kapil Sharma and the company are ready to bring a new and exciting energy to the next episode.