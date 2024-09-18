Abdu Rozik ENDS engagement with Amira, wedding called off

Mumbai: Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss 16 sensation Abdu Rozik, who had surprised fans earlier this year with his engagement announcement, has called off his wedding to fiancee Amira. Abdu, who initially shared the happy news in May, had planned to marry the 19-year-old Emirati girl from Sharjah on July 7. However, the wedding was postponed due to his busy work schedule.

And now, as per a fresh report in ETimes, Abdu revealed that the wedding has now been completely called off, citing cultural differences as the primary reason for the decision. “As our relationship developed, we encountered some cultural differences that ultimately influenced this decision,” Abdu shared.

Despite his strong feelings for Amira, he explained that these differences made it difficult for the relationship to continue.

Abdu, who has overcome numerous challenges in his life, said “As you all know, I am recognized as a person of determination, which brings challenges in everyday life. It requires a partner who is mentally resilient.”

The singer also acknowledged that the decision to part ways with Amira was not an easy one. “This relationship was very important to me, but I understand that both partners need to be prepared for the journey ahead.”

Despite the emotional turmoil, Abdu remains optimistic about the future. “I trust that love will find me again when the time is right,” he added, expressing hope and resilience.

Abdu and Amira’s engagement had taken place in Sharjah, UAE, in April 2024. The couple celebrated their engagement in a private ceremony at Majlis Sharjah, with close family members in attendance. Abdu had shared glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram.