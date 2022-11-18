Abdu Rozik is super rich: Gold shoes, cars & more expensive things

Mumbai: One of the most-loved contestants with zero haters in Bigg Boss 16 is Abdu Rozik, agree? The 19-yr-old’s gameplay is being loved by millions with hashtags ‘BBKingAbdu’ and ‘AbduRulesBiggBoss16’ trending all over Twitter. His singing and mimicry keep the viewers entertained. Even host Salman Khan praised Abdu for showcasing his real personality on national television. He also enjoys 6M followers on his Instagram.

Fans are quite aware that Abdu Rozik is among the richest celebrities inside BB 16 house. According to reports, Abdu’s net worth is estimated to be around $500K. Do you know the young star owns a variety of expensive stuff?

Here’s the list.

Golden shoes

You know a person is rich when they have 24 carrot gold shoes. Yes! Abdu Rozik has customized gold shoes. We have seen him show his shoes to other contestants and he revealed that golden shoes cost him $5000 which is approximately 4 lakhs 80 thousand rupees.

Luxury cars

Just like several other popular celebrities we know, Abdu too is an ‘automobile junkie’ and his fleet of expensive wheels proves the fact that he is a ‘petrolhead’. He has an amazing collection of cars like two Mercedes Benz New C-Class 1197-2022, and a Ferrari, including a Rolls Royce with a special number plate with his name written on it.

Helicopter

Even though he has some of the most expensive cars he takes a helicopter to ditch the traffic. Reportedly, the social media star has a plush house in Tajikistan which comes with a helipad.

Bigg Boss 16 weekly earnings

It’s not easy for someone like Abdu Rozik who is habituated to the uber-luxurious lifestyle and stay at Bigg Boss house where they have to fight for their food. According to a few reports, he is paid about 2.5L per week for his stint inside the show.

On the work front, Abdu will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is set to hit the screens this Eid