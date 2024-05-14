Abdu Rozik shuts trolls for making fun of his Nikah, ‘Imagine Amirah..’

Mumbai: Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently announced his engagement to Amira. However, the joyous occasion was marred by online trolls who questioned his decision to get married. Abdu took to Instagram to address the negativity and advocate for kindness.

In a heartfelt video, he expressed his gratitude for the well-wishes but also highlighted the hurtful comments he received. “Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me and wished us well but from happy news I also have to talk about something bad that’s happening. I want to say the negative comments and those who are making fun of me and being nasty is very sad. Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments.”

Abdu Rozik Announces Wedding

On May 9, Abdu Rozik announced his wedding and said, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6v-60KPzbe

On April 24, He took to Instagram to share pictures from his engagement ceremony, just a day after announcing his upcoming wedding. The photos offer the first glimpse of his fiancée, Amirah.

In the first image, Abdu is dressed in traditional attire, holding the engagement ring, while Amira, adorned in a white outfit and veil, sits before him. The next photo captures the moment as Abdu slides the ring onto her finger.

Accompanying the images, Abdu expressed gratitude, writing, “Allhamdulillah (red heart emoji) 24.04.2024.”

In addition to his personal milestones, Abdu Rozik is rumored to join the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.