Abdu Rozik signs Bigg Boss 16, check 5 new names here

Mumbai: Buzz around the most-awaited controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is high. Fans are super-excited for the premiere of another big season. On Thursday, BB makers took to their social media handles to announce that the show is all set to kick-start from October 1. Superstar Salman Khan will be returning as the host.

Several names of the popular celebrities from the industry are churning out on internet who are likely to enter Bigg Boss 16. Latest star to join the list is internet sensation Abdu Rozik. Yes, you read that right.

If a latest report in ETimes is to be believed, Abdu has already signed the contract and will be seen inside BB house along with other housemates.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is a popular social media personality who hails from Tajikistan. He is known for singing songs in his native language. He rose to fame in 2020 after his beef with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov went viral on the internet. The video which took the online world by storm shows their proposed fight and was then a hot topic of discussion.

Apart from Abdu Rozik, buzz is that controversial filmmaker Sajid Khan will also be entering Bigg Boss 16.

New Names In Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

Abdu Rozik Sajid Khan Just Sul or Shantinath Sul Gia Manek Suriya Mishra Manya Singh

An official confirmation from the celebrities and makers is still awaited.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 16? Comment below