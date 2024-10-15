Abducted man from Hyderabad rescued in Gulbarga, 5 nabbed

Hyderabad: A man abducted from Bibi ka Chashma in Falaknuma of Hyderabad was rescued in Gulbarga, Karnataka by the Falaknuma police, with 5 abductors getting arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Hameed, 24, Mohammed Siraj Khan, 42, Amjad Khan, 38, Syed Khaja Sharfuddin, 24, Mohammed Raheem Pasha, 37, and Mohammed Shaik Asif, 25. All arrested are residents of Hyderabad.

According to the police, the accused individuals abducted the victim, Mohammed Ali, a resident of Bibi Ka Chashma, Falaknuma, due to financial disputes they had with Ali’s friend Zubair.

On October 13, at noon, the accused men abducted Ali in a Toyota Qualis, and headed to Gulbarga, while taking Zubair as a hostage and getting beaten up in the process.

Also Read Man arrested for murder of Falaknuma scrap trader

Ali’s wife complained to the Falaknuma police about the abduction, who alerted the Gulbarga police, and intercepted the car, arresting 5 members of the gang and rescuing Ali.

On getting updated about the apprehension of the accused persons, Falaknuma police headed to Gulbarga and brought them to Falaknuma.

The police have charged 140(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abduction, with section 3(5), where every accused person in the group is equally liable for the crime.

The arrested persons were produced before the court on Tuesday, October 15.