Hyderabad: Man arrested for murder of Falaknuma scrap trader

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, October 12 for murdering Mohammed Sajid (37), a scrap dealer in Falaknuma on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Siddiq, a resident of Falaknuma. Police say the murder was committed due to disputes between Siddiq, a former neighbour of Sajid.

According to the Falknuma police, Mohammed Siddiq and Mohammed Sajid were neighbours, when the accused Siddiq used to talk to Sajid’s wife, which led to Mohammed Sajid moving out to a different house along with his wife. The issue however continued and Sajid’s family tried to resolve it. Still unresolved, Sajid’s wife had gone to stay at her brother Sabram’s house.

On the night of October 09, the deceased Sajid had gone to his brother-in-law Sabram’s house to discuss the matters and resolve the issues where Siddiq was also called to have a conversation. During the conversation which took place near the Shiva temple, Amjadullah Bagh at Fathima Nagar, Siddiq fatally stabbed Sajid in his stomach and hand, which led to Sajid’s death. Siddiiq then fled the scene.

The Falaknuma police, upon receiving the complaint in the midnight hours of the same night, started investigating and arrested the accused assailant on Saturday morning. Siddiq has been charged with 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and was produced before the court.