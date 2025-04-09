Abdul or Ram? Devoleena Bhattacharjee answers boldly about son’s religion

Mumbai: Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has often been in the headlines, not just for her work but also for her personal life. Ever since she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shahnawaz Shaikh in a quiet court wedding on December 14, 2022, her inter-faith marriage has often sparked conversations online.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024. Devoleena had shared the happy news with her fans through a sweet social media post. A month later, the actress revealed that they’ve named their little one ‘Joy’.

While inter-religious marriages among celebrities have always been a topic of debate, the questions often extend to their children. Devoleena recently addressed these discussions during a candid chat on Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra’s talk show.

When asked whether her son would be ‘Abdul’ or ‘Ram’ when he grows up, Devoleena laughed it off and said something that truly resonated with many. In her words: “Indian bann ne wala hai, total Indian, Bhartiya bann ne wala hai.”

She went on to explain that both she and her husband practice their respective faiths, and their son will grow up witnessing both.

“Main ghar pe pooja karti hoon, woh bhi dekhne wala hai. Shaan namaz padte hai, masjid jaate hai, woh bhi dekhne wala hai,” she said.

Devoleena also added that she and Shahnawaz don’t believe in forcing their religious beliefs on their child. Instead, they want Joy to understand the beauty in both and make his own choice when the time comes.

“Agar dono dharmon se achi cheeze mil rahi hai, aur bachcha ek achha insaan ban raha hai, toh usse achha kuch ho hi nahi sakta,” she said.

The actress, who has been away from the limelight for a while, made a rare but impactful appearance with her heartfelt words, winning praise from fans across the board.