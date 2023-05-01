Abeer Group provides medical services to support Operation Kaveri

The Abeer Medical Group is actively involved in providing medical services to support the ‘Operation Kaveri’ rescue mission initiated by the Indian government to evacuate Indian nationals who are stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing civil war.

With the escalating conflict between military factions, the situation in Sudan has become increasingly dire, leaving approximately 3,400 Indians stranded.

As part of Operation Kaveri, about 1,300 individuals have returned to India via Jeddah, and a temporary accommodation has been set up at the Jeddah International Indian School to provide support to those arriving by air or ship.

The Abeer Group’s expert medical team, consisting of Dr. Haroon Rasheed, Dr. Mohammad Khaja, Dr. Atif, Dr. Wafa, nurses, paramedical staff, and ambulance service have been working alongside Indian officials and volunteers since the beginning of the operation to provide medical support and care to the returnees.

Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, Dr. Ahmed Alungal, Dr. Imran, Siddique, Sabith, Anish Raj, Shafeeque, Irshad, and other coordinators are actively managing and organizing these efforts.