Abeer Medical Group celebrates International Nurses Day with various programs, awards

Jeddah: International Nurses Day 2023 was celebrated with various programs under the auspices of Abeer Medical Group. The theme of this year’s Nurses Day is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’. International Nurses Day is celebrated on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. A week-long celebration by the nursing department was done through community service – clean up drive in coordination with Jeddah Municipality, Personality Development webinar, nursing leaders’ development training, poster making, etc.

Various programs were held at Abeer Group’s 17 branches in Saudi Arabia which culminated with an extensive program involving nurses from the Jeddah-Makkah-Riyadh-Madinah-Hail regions at the Abeer Sharafia Auditorium. Nightingale’s pledge, candle lighting, various cultural programs showcasing abeerian nurses’ talents, awards for the best nurses and best nurse leaders, Daisy awards etc. were held.

Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, Vice President of Abeer Medical Group Dr. Afsar Ehtisham, VP, RCM, Dr Ahmed Alungal, Executive Director-AMG, Abdul Jalil Alungal-Facility Head, AMC Sharafiya inaugurated the event. Ms. Teresita Joy Decatoria, Chief Nursing Officer, and Ms. April Portugal, Director of Nursing led the program.