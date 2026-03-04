Abhijeet Bhattacharya seeks govt help as son remains stranded in Dubai

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has made an emotional request to the Government of India, asking for immediate help to bring his son back home from Dubai. The singer said his son, Jay Bhattacharya, is currently stranded in the UAE due to travel disruptions linked to rising tensions in West Asia.

In an Instagram post, Abhijeet described the situation as a difficult and worrying time for his family. He wrote “My son Jay Bhattacharya is currently stuck in Dubai, and as a father, this is an incredibly distressing time for our family. I sincerely request the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to kindly look into his situation and help ensure his safe return to India at the earliest.”

He further wrote, “We are hoping for your urgent support and intervention. Please help bring him home safely”. The post was later deleted.

What triggered the travel disruption

According to reports, the region saw a major escalation on February 28, when Israel carried out what it called “preventive” missile strikes on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran, and the situation raised fears of a wider conflict. The reports added that tensions have been building due to ongoing friction involving the United States and Iran, along with continued instability across parts of the Middle East.

Amid these developments, several passengers faced delays and uncertainty, with claims of airport disruptions and widespread chaos.

Celebrities reportedly stranded, some return safely

The reports also said that multiple Indian nationals, including celebrities and influencers, were affected by the disruption in the UAE. Actress Esha Gupta, who was reportedly stranded in Abu Dhabi, later confirmed she returned to India on March 2 and thanked UAE authorities and airport staff for their support during the tense situation. Actress Sonal Chauhan was also reported to have returned home safely.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s career highlights

Abhijeet rose to fame in the early 1990s and became one of Bollywood’s well-known playback voices. His major breakthrough included songs from films like Baaghi. He later delivered popular tracks such as “Ole Ole,” the Main Khiladi Tu Anari title song, and “Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main” from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.