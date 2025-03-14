Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he almost left Bollywood

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan’s latest movie, Be Happy, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Remo D’Souza, this dance drama tells the story of a loving father, Shiv, and his smart, quick-witted daughter, Dhara. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

Abhishek Almost Quit Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan, son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, did not have an easy start in Bollywood. Many of his early films flopped, and he was constantly compared to his father. At one point, he felt lost and thought about quitting acting.

In a recent interview, he shared, “No matter what I did, I couldn’t achieve what I wanted.” Feeling frustrated, he went to his father for advice.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Advice That Changed Everything

Amitabh Bachchan gave him words of wisdom that changed his perspective. He told Abhishek, “I am speaking as an actor, not as your father. You have a long way to go, but you are improving. Keep working, and you will get there.” As Abhishek was leaving the room, his father added, “I did not raise you to be a quitter. Keep fighting.”

Abhishek’s Success and ‘Be Happy’

Abhishek did not give up. He worked hard and found success with movies like Dhoom, Yuva, and Guru. Today, he has made a name for himself. His latest film, Be Happy, is proof of his journey and dedication.