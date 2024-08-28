Abhishek Bachchan spotted at Mumbai airport with Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan on Tuesday night.

The ‘Delhi 6’ actor, who tried to avoid the cameras, was dressed in a grey hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers.

His mother and actor, Jaya Bachchan, was seen in a dark overcoat with matching pants. The ‘Sholay’ actress walked past the shutterbugs with a serious expression.

Shweta, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a beige jacket over a black tee and dark pants. She flashed a polite smile at the paparazzi as they moved through the airport.

Earlier this month, Abhishek Bachchan, who witnessed the Paris Olympics 2024 live took to his Instagram account to share his experience watching javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action.

The video posted by Abhishek on his Instagram included photos of him taking selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower, holding the Tricolour at the stadium, and hugging Neeraj Chopra after his winning throw.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in ‘Housefull 5’. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’

The romantic comedy starred Ranveer and Alia in lead roles and was released on July 28, last year. The film received much love from the audience, becoming a major hit.

The movie also starred veteran actors Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.