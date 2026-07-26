Abhishek Banerjee urges youth to review support for silent Icons

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday, July 26, appealed to youths to be more discerning in supporting celebrities, influencers and sports icons, saying those who remain silent on issues of public concern should not be celebrated uncritically.

In a post on his official WhatsApp channel, the Diamond Harbour MP said recent events demonstrated the power of young people to challenge even the most powerful governments, asserting that the strength of a democracy ultimately rests with its citizens.

Banerjee further said that remaining silent in times of crisis amounted to taking a position.

“When history calls for courage, silence is never neutral — it is a choice,” he said. “Because if they cannot stand with us when it matters most, why should we continue to stand behind them?”

His remarks came against the backdrop of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister over irregularities in the exam system and the NEET paper leak, which galvanised thousands of students in an unprecedented protest spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party.

“We have seen how a determined generation of young people can bring even the most powerful governments to their knees. It is a reminder that the real strength of any democracy lies in the power of its people,” Banerjee said.

Without naming any individual, he criticised celebrities, influencers, sportspersons and film personalities for being silent about the students’ protest against exam irregularities.

“Many celebrities, influencers, sports icons and movie stars chose to remain silent instead of standing with the youth and students of this country. Whether out of fear, caution, or self-interest, their silence spoke volumes,” Banerjee said.

Calling on young people to make conscious choices, the MP said youths should evaluate whether public personalities uphold the values they claim to represent.

“The next time we stand in a queue to buy a movie ticket, a match ticket or subscribe to a content creator, let us pause for a moment and ask ourselves: Does this person truly represent the values I believe in? Have they stood by the people who made their success possible?” he wrote.

Banerjee argued that public support, whether through ticket purchases or engagement on social media, amounted to an endorsement of those personalities.

“Every ticket you buy. Every view you give. Every like, share, follow and cheer — they are not just clicks or purchases, they are endorsements. Spend your attention as carefully as you spend your money.”

Maintaining that people have the power to decide whom to elevate, the Diamond Harbour MP said, “Who we follow is our choice. Who we celebrate is our choice. Who we make famous is our choice.”

He also underlined the role that ordinary people, particularly the youth, play in shaping the success of public figures. “The audience gave them fame. People gave them influence. Youths gave them relevance.”

He concluded the post with the hashtags ‘NEET’ and ‘StudentsProtest’, linking his appeal to issues concerning students and youth.