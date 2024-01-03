Abhishek Kumar to be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 tonight?

Mumbai: The upcoming episode’s promo has left everyone shocked! In the clip that is now going viral on the internet, tensions escalated between contestants Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel, leading to a shocking physical altercation.

The confrontation began when Samarth mocked Abhishek’s mental health, triggering a heated exchange of words. Abhishek, in response to a derogatory comment, lashed out at Samarth, who threw a blanket on him. Isha further provoked Abhishek by making taunting remarks about his parents and challenging him to break the TV.

Samarth then climbed onto a table and touched Abhishek, prompting the latter to lose his temper and slap his former Udaariyaan co-star. The shocking incident left fellow contestants, including Ankita Lokhande, in disbelief.

Promo #BiggBoss17 Samarth aur Isha Malviya ki provoking se #AbhishekKumar hue physical pic.twitter.com/anX6yFHobc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 2, 2024

A Colors TV promo shared a glimpse of the altercation, raising speculations about Abhishek Kumar’s potential elimination due to the breach of Bigg Boss rules. Most of the viewers are supporting Abhishek and are even demanding strict action against Samarth and Isha for passing such comments on Abhishek.

The show maintains a zero-tolerance policy for physical fights, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how this unfolds in the upcoming episodes.

What’s your take on this drama? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.