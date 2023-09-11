Abhishek Malhan gives expensive gift to Manisha Rani worth Rs..

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 got concluded some time ago but its contestants continue to make headlines. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, the two popular and beloved contestants have won the hearts of fans with their remarkable chemistry and friendship.

Recently, the duo had a heartwarming reunion, and they shared a sneak peek of it with their ‘AbhiSha’ fans on social media. In a latest vlog shared by Manisha on her YouTube channel, viewers were treated to a delightful surprise.

Abhishek presented Manisha with an extravagant gift, none other than the latest iPhone 14 ProMax that reportedly carries a price tag of around Rs 1.5 lakh in India.

Abhishek gifted the latest iPhone to Manisha Rani #Abhisha pic.twitter.com/egT5CHRucd — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 9, 2023

The touching gesture and their infectious camaraderie captivated fans, reminding everyone of their strong bond formed within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house that extend far beyond the show’s conclusion.

On the professional front, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan were last seen in music videos with Tony Kakkar and Jiya Shankar respectively.