Abhishek Malhan gives expensive gift to Manisha Rani worth Rs..

Fans just love Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's infectious camaraderie during their reunion recently

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2023 6:29 pm IST
Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 got concluded some time ago but its contestants continue to make headlines. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, the two popular and beloved contestants have won the hearts of fans with their remarkable chemistry and friendship.

Recently, the duo had a heartwarming reunion, and they shared a sneak peek of it with their ‘AbhiSha’ fans on social media. In a latest vlog shared by Manisha on her YouTube channel, viewers were treated to a delightful surprise.

Abhishek presented Manisha with an extravagant gift, none other than the latest iPhone 14 ProMax that reportedly carries a price tag of around Rs 1.5 lakh in India.

The touching gesture and their infectious camaraderie captivated fans, reminding everyone of their strong bond formed within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house that extend far beyond the show’s conclusion.

On the professional front, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan were last seen in music videos with Tony Kakkar and Jiya Shankar respectively.

