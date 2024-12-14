Abids gets Hyderabad’s highest rooftop cafe, reels trend online

Hyderabad: When you think of rooftop cafes in Hyderabad, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills likely dominate your thoughts. After all, these areas are home to some of the city’s trendiest hangouts.

However, breaking the stereotype, Abids, primarily known as a shopping hub, has now entered the spotlight with the launch of The Camp Hyd, Hyderabad’s highest rooftop cafe.

Best Rooftop Cafe In Hyderabad

Located on the 9th floor, The Camp Hyd offers not only delicious food but also breathtaking views of the city skyline, making it a one-of-a-kind experience. This newly opened cafe is already a hit on Instagram, with food bloggers and influencers sharing reels showcasing its aesthetic interiors, mouthwatering dishes, and dazzling nighttime vibes.

The cafe combines both indoor and outdoor seating, giving visitors the flexibility to choose their preferred ambience. The outdoor space is perfect for stargazing while enjoying the cool winter breeze, whereas the indoor section boasts cozy yet chic vibes.

Whether you’re sipping on killer cocktails or indulging in their epic bites, this spot is all about creating memorable moments.

Adding to its charm, The Camp Hyd features live performances, including Bollywood beats by talented bands. This mix of music, food, and an unmatched view creates the ultimate experience for anyone looking to unwind after a long day.

With its vibrant atmosphere, delectable menu, and panoramic views of Hyderabad, The Camp Hyd is sure to become a must-visit destination. It’s perfect for romantic dates, hangouts with friends, or even a solo escape to soak in the city lights.

So, if you’re in search of the perfect rooftop escape, look no further than Abids. Let’s camp out in style under the stars — Hyderabad’s highest rooftop cafe is calling!