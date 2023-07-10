About 300 pilgrims from Telangana face challenges in Madinah accommodation

Hyderabad: Approximately 300 pilgrims from Telangana are facing significant challenges during their stay in Madinah. These pilgrims, who arrived on flights 6106 and 6108, have been provided accommodation in hotels located two and a half kilometers away from Masjid-e-Nabawi. Consequently, they are unable to visit Masjid-e-Nabawi for their five daily prayers, unlike other pilgrims who have been accommodated near the mosque.

According to a pilgrim Mohammed Azeem, despite the pilgrims’ complaints and attempts to inform the Indian Haj Mission officials about the issue, no changes have been made to their accommodation arrangements. This has resulted in pilgrims having to spend about 20 riyals per person to travel from their hotels to Masjid-e-Nabawi, placing an additional financial burden on them. Many pilgrims are left with no choice but to walk on foot to reach the mosque and offer their prayers, causing inconvenience, particularly to elderly pilgrims.

The pilgrims, including both men and women, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the arrangements made by the Haj Mission and the Haj Committee of India. Unfortunately, there seems to be a lack of available assistance to address and resolve the problems faced by the pilgrims. With an eight-day stay in Madinah, where 40 prayers are offered in Masjid-e-Nabawi, those pilgrims situated two and a half kilometers away from the mosque are unable to fulfill their spiritual obligations.

Meanwhile, caravans of pilgrims from the Telangana Haj Committee in Makkah are preparing to depart for Madinah. The return of pilgrims is scheduled to begin on July 15, with departures from Madinah to Hyderabad via Jeddah. The final convoy is expected to arrive back in Hyderabad on July 30. However, this year, there is widespread dissatisfaction among pilgrims regarding the arrangements made in both Makkah and Madinah.