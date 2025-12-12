Hyderabad: Sara Arjun has grabbed nationwide attention after playing the female lead in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. At just 20 years old, she has already completed more than a decade in the entertainment industry. Born on June 18, 2005, in Mumbai, Sara began facing the camera before she turned two, making her journey truly exceptional.

Sara Arjun’s Viral Clinic Plus Advertisement

Before entering films, Sara became a familiar face through her viral Clinic Plus television advertisement. Her innocent expressions and emotional presence connected instantly with audiences across India. The ad made her a household name and remains memorable even today. This early popularity played a major role in opening doors to cinema and shaping her future as a child actor.

Early Acting Career

Sara made her film debut at the age of six with the Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal in 2011. Her portrayal of Nila, the daughter of a mentally challenged father played by Vikram, earned strong critical praise. She later worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films, including Saivam, Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, and Saand Ki Aankh.

A major highlight came with Ponniyin Selvan Parts One and Two, where she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character. The films were massive successes and brought her wider recognition.

Sara’s resemblance to Aishwarya Rai and her past roles alongside her earned her nicknames like Junior Aish and Mini Aishwarya. Her Bollywood debut as a lead actress in Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh marked a major turning point.

Family Support and Age Gap Debate

At just 20 years old, Sara Arjun has drawn attention for her romantic pairing with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar because of their twenty year age gap. Reacting to the discussion, her father Raj Arjun said such talk is normal in the film industry and should not distract an actor.