ABP-CVoter Survey: High levels of anger against incumbent MLAs, govts

New Delhi: An exclusive opinion poll conducted by CVoter for ABP News for the current round of the Assembly elections due in five states reveals high levels of dissatisfaction and anger both against sitting MLAs and the incumbent governments in all the five states.

While high levels of anger often lead to electoral losses for sitting MLAs as well as state governments, Assembly elections in the last few years suggest it is not always the case.

According to the survey, voter anger against sitting MLAs seems to be the lowest in Mizoram with 22 per cent saying that they are angry and want to change the MLA.

The highest level of anger against MLAs is visible in Telangana where 53 per cent of the voters seem to have decided to change the MLA.

The corresponding figures for the other three states are: Chattisgarh (46.1 per cent), Rajasthan (46 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (44.5 per cent).

It has been noticed in Assembly elections in recent times that ruling parties contain anti incumbency to a significant extent when sitting MLAs who are perceived to have not done good work in their constituencies are dropped from the candidates list.

Anger against ruling governments also seems to be quite high in most states.

The highest level of dissatisfaction at 57 per cent among votes is seen in Telangana.

he least level of dissatisfaction has been witnessed in Chattisgarh at 48.5 per cent which itself is a high percentage.

Dissatisfaction levels in other states are: Madhya Pradesh (55.4 per cent), Mizoram (50 per cent) and Rajasthan (49.2 per cent).

In all, members of CVoter interviewed about 63,000 registered voters across the five states.

The margin of error is 3 per cent.