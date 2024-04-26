Popular Pakistani star said NO to work with Katrina Kaif, why?

Mumbai: Over the years, we have seen several Pakistani actors rejecting offers from Bollywood, the Indian film industry due to various reasons. Just recently, actor Imran Abbas stirred headlines by sharing that he turned down significant Bollywood projects like Aashiqui 2 and PK due to various reasons.

Now, another Pakistani star is in the spotlight after revealing a surprising information about rejecting a film alongside popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Abrar ul Haq On Turning Down Bollywood Film with Katrina Kaif

Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq is making headlines currently after he disclosed that he declined a significant opportunity to star in a film with Katrina Kaif. Speaking on the Hafiz Ahmed Podcast, Abrar shed light on why he turned down the offer.

In the podcast episode, Abrar ul Haq revealed, “Yes, I received movie offers [from India]. I also received an offer for an album. But I didn’t understand their contract… ‘You can’t speak, you can’t talk about Kashmir, etc.’ I thought that a country that believes in the freedom of expression shouldn’t say such things. So I didn’t do them.”

He further disclosed that a renowned company, Eros, approached him for a movie role opposite Katrina Kaif. Despite the excitement from friends urging him to consider the opportunity, Abrar ul Haq stood firm in his decision. “But I didn’t want to do movies [In India]… they called me excitedly and even said, ‘No one has ever refused us, but you have. No one has ever told us they don’t want to do our films. We thought you’d come running.'”

This isn’t the first time Abrar ul Haq has been in the spotlight regarding Bollywood. In 2022, he took legal action against Karan Johar and T-Series, alleging that they “stole” his song for the movie JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The song, The Punjaabban, originally belonging to Abrar ul Haq, appeared briefly in the JugJugg Jeeyo trailer.

This prompted him to assert on Twitter that he had not sold the rights to the song and vowed to approach the courts against the film’s makers. In response, T-Series claimed they had “legally acquired” the song’s rights and cited its availability on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel.