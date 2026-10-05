Absconding Ganesh event organiser arrested in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Sunday, October 4, arrested an absconding accused in a culpable homicide case from September in Musheerabad.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Maher Siddiq Ahmed, alias Siddiq, was the organiser of a Ganesh Agaman procession at Ramnagar in early September, where a 19-year-old allegedly died.

Father of the deceased, S Badrinath, alleged in his complaint that his son died due to the sudden commotion, panic and uncontrolled movement of people at the event. Subsequently, police launched a probe and registered a case.

The investigation revealed that the 34-year-old accused, Siddiq, organised the event without obtaining proper permission to use loud DJ music, erect large trusses, or burst firecrackers. Despite repeated warnings from officials, the organisers continued using loud sound systems beyond permissible limits, police said.

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During the programme, people burst firecrackers near the crowd, which caused sudden commotion and panic. Police said the event soon became chaotic as people began moving in an uncontrolled manner. In the ensuing commotion, Bhadrinath collapsed near a hospital. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Suspecting that his son’s death was linked to the events at the Ganesh Agaman programme, the complainant requested appropriate legal action. Police confirmed that Siddiq, along with others, acted negligently and with knowledge of the likely danger to human life.

The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Musheerabad police station.