GHMC officer demands Rs 4 lakh bribe, arrested

Hyderabad: A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officer was caught red-handed on Monday by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe in cash.

Tulasiram Sunitha is a Town Planning Supervisor of Circle-33 in the Golkonda Zone. She demanded a total of Rs 4 lakh in cash from the complainant, who sought “no official restriction” in their building construction work.

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She was caught while accepting the money. ACB officials also found Rs 2.5 lakh in unaccounted cash and seized it.

She was produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally and sent to judicial remand.