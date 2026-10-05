GHMC officer demands Rs 4 lakh bribe, arrested

ACB officials also found Rs 2.5 lakh in unaccounted cash and seized it.

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GHMC officer
GHMC officer Tulasiram Sunitha was caught red-handed for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officer was caught red-handed on Monday by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe in cash.

Tulasiram Sunitha is a Town Planning Supervisor of Circle-33 in the Golkonda Zone. She demanded a total of Rs 4 lakh in cash from the complainant, who sought “no official restriction” in their building construction work.

She was caught while accepting the money. ACB officials also found Rs 2.5 lakh in unaccounted cash and seized it.

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She was produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally and sent to judicial remand.

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