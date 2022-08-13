Abu Dhabi: 3-day Indian art festival to mark India’s Independence

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is organising a three-day art festival to mark India’s 75th Independence Day.

Azadi Arts Festival, the three-day arts event, which began on Saturday, August 13, celebrates Indian art and artists in a unique way through Artscrafts, the one-stop destination for art lovers for everything related to art.

This is the ‘first-of-its-kind public event’ at the Indian Embassy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day Indian art festival includes

Art exhibition

Masterclass

Events for kids

Healing sessions

Live art

Panel talks

Art competitions

Cultural events

Over 60 artists, mostly from lesser-known names, get a platform to showcase their talents.

Azadi Arts Festival will end on August 15 with its closing concert at 3 pm UAE time. All prizes will be distributed by Artscrafts in the presence of eminent personalities.

This #IndependenceDay2022, join the Art & Craft Exhibition celebrating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @IndembAbuDhabi from 13-15 August 2022!

Free for all✅

A spectacular opportunity to appreciate works by artists across India and the UAE and much more⚡️ @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/whXfCUpz66 — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) August 11, 2022

The theme of the art festival is aligned with the festivities titled “Azadi ka Amrit Mahutsav”, an initiative launched by the Indian government last year to celebrate 75 years of independence.

The Consulate, in collaboration with Dans Me, had invited Indian dance lovers in the UAE to participate in the special ID flash mob. Up to 100 dancers will perform in various malls across Dubai

On Saturday, August 13, flash mob held at Al Ghurair Centre as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

On Friday, August 12, Consulate General of India in Dubai initiated the celebrations of Independence Day 2022 by musical tribute to mother land, Maa Tujhe Salam Musical Concert.