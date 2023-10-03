Abu Dhabi, Dubai among top winter destinations for ‘digital nomads’

The study analysed data from 50 popular cities, focusing on factors like WiFi speed, monthly living costs, rental costs, quality of life, winter sunshine hours, and flight time

Abu Dhabi, Dubai among top winter destinations for ‘digital nomads’
Photo: NEW DATA SERVICES/Unsplash

Winter is just around the corner, daylight hours are shorter and temperatures colder. Office workers are bracing for the cold weather while digital nomads are choosing sunny workplace destinations.

According to a research note released by Business Name Generator recently, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the top destinations for remote work during winter.

Abu Dhabi came out on top as a destination for remote workers, with 10.2 hours of sunshine and temperatures averaging 22.8 degree Celsius between October and February 2024, while Dubai came fourth.

The study analysed data from 50 popular cities, focusing on factors like WiFi speed, monthly living costs, rental costs, quality of life, winter sunshine hours, and flight time.

Here are the top ten locations for digital nomads this winter

RankCityWinter sunshine hoursWinter temperature (°C)
1Abu Dhabi10.2022.60
2Doha8.6023.20
3Bangkok8.0022.80
4Dubai8.6022.80
5Singapore6.8026.40
6Orlando7.4018.40
7Houston7.0015.60
8Buenos Aires8.2021.80
9Melbourne9.4018.60
10Lisbon5.4013.60

