Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways hiring across the world in January

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Monday announced that it is continuing its major recruitment drive for 2023 in search of new cabin crew.

The airline will recruit candidates from all over the world in January, from its home base in Abu Dhabi to cities in Europe and Asia as it continues to grow amid an increase in passenger demand.

In a statement Etihad said it was seeking talented people who love to explore the world to join its diverse cabin crew team, which is currently made up of people from 150 different countries.

According to the airline, cabin crew will be based in Abu Dhabi and provided with fully furnished accommodation, competitive salary, medical insurance and many travel benefits for themselves, their friends and family.

The airline says it is also offering a package of discounts on food, drinks and leisure activities in Abu Dhabi.

“If you’re interested in a flying career then there is no better place to start than here,” said Nadia Bastaki, Etihad’s chief human resources, organisational development and asset management officer.

“Those who are selected will be able to experience different cultures, visit wonderful destinations and grow their career within Etihad.”

Here is the Etihad recruitment open days

Abu Dhabi has a CV drop on January 16 and an assessment day on January 17

Dublin, Ireland has a CV drop on January 17 and an assessment day on January 18

Bratislava, Slovakia has a CV drop on January 24 and an assessment day on January 25

Istanbul, Turkey has a CV drop on January 25 and an assessment day on January 26

Madrid, Spain has a CV drop on January 30 and an assessment day on January 31

Etihad was recognised alongside Emirates airlines as being among the punctual airlines in the world, according to a new report released last week.

Etihad Airways has celebrated the milestone of carrying 10 million passengers in 2022

The 10 millionth Indian passenger and their family were surprised onboard flight EY205 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi with a cake, complimentary roundtrip tickets, a Gold tier membership on Etihad Guest, aircraft models, and a polaroid camera to capture the occasion.