UAE: Free plane tickets for 10 millionth Indian passenger, family on Etihad Airways flight

Along with the free ticket, a cake, a polaroid camera, and gold membership to Etihad Guest were also gifted.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 30th December 2022 6:51 pm IST
UAE: Free plane tickets for 10 millionth Indian passenger on Etihad Airways flight
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has celebrated the milestone of carrying 10 million passengers in 2022, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 10 millionth Indian passenger and their family were surprised onboard flight EY205 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi with a cake, complimentary roundtrip tickets, a Gold tier membership on Etihad Guest, aircraft models, and a polaroid camera to capture the occasion.

“Thank you to each one of our guests who chose to fly with Etihad Airways and to our team for delivering our award-winning and reliable service day in and day out in 2022. Reaching the 10 million mark is an important milestone for the airline and our entire Etihad family,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

Etihad Airways on Thursday tweeted, “We celebrated a major milestone: carrying 10 million passengers around the world. To mark this achievement, the 10 millionth passenger and their family were treated to a special surprise onboard flight EY205 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi.”

