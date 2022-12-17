Etihad Airways announces new daily flight to Kolkata

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Thursday announced the relaunch of a daily flight service to Kolkata, India, from Abu Dhabi, starting from March 26, 2023.

The airways will fly daily on the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata route, providing a total of seven weekly nonstop services to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU).

The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering Etihad’s award-winning service to guests in eight seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, at Etihad Airways, said in a press release, “With Etihad Airways continuing to enhance our network, resuming daily flights to this key gateway opens even more connectivity to the Indian subcontinent for our guests.”

“Our return to Kolkata will also come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via Abu Dhabi,” he added.

The resumption of flights to Kolkata means that Etihad Airways is now flying to 14 destinations across the Indian subcontinent in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Here’s the flight schedule for the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata service, from March 26, 2023

On the same day, the airline announced the introduction of two daily flights on the Abu Dhabi-New York route, making travel between the United States and the UAE even easier.

Starting April 24, 2023, the airline will fly twice daily, seven days a week, on the Abu Dhabi-New York route, providing a total of 14 weekly nonstop flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport.