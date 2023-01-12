UAE’s Etihad, Emirates among world’s most punctual airlines in 2022

They were the only two Gulf carriers to make it to the list of the top 20 companies in 2022.

Updated: 12th January 2023
UAE's Etihad, Emirates among world's most punctual airlines in 2022
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline was ranked among the top 20 most punctual airlines in the Middle East and worldwide in 2022, according to global travel data provider OAG.

Etihad and Emirates were ranked 19th and 20th respectively, with on-time performance (OTP) of 81.14 percent and 81.13 percent.

Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines had the lowest flight cancellation rates at 0.55 percent and 0.02 percent in 2022.

With the easing of the restrictions imposed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic virus and the rebuilding of airlines’ ability to fly, the performance of global airlines is once again under the scrutiny of analysts and passengers alike.

The most punctual global airline of 2022 was Garuda Indonesia, with 95.63 percent of the carrier’s flights coming in on time.

According to the OAG, the definition of OTP is flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival or departure times.

Cancellations are included in the OTP calculations and counted as delayed flights.

The airline’s on-time performance (OTP) is calculated based on arrival data, while departure and arrivals data are taken into account for airport one-time.

Here are the world’s top 20 most punctual airlines in 2022

RankAirline nameOTP 2022
1Garuda Indonesia95.63 per cent
2Safair95.30 per cent
3Eurowings95.26 per cent
4Thai AirAsia92.33 per cent
5Jeju Airlines91.84 per cent
6All Nippon Airways88.79 per cent
7Japan Airlines88.07 per cent
8Copa Airlines87.54 per cent
9Iberia86.54 per cent
10LATAM Airlines Group85.03 per cent
11Azul Airlines84.87 per cent
12Sky Airline84.82 per cent
13Air Europa84.44 per cent
14Avianca83.79 per cent
15IndiGo83.51 per cent
16Thai Smile Airways81.87 per cent
17Delta Air Lines81.79 per cent
18Viva Air Colombia81.63 per cent
19Etihad Airways81.14 per cent
20Emirates81.13 per cent

