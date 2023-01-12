UAE’s Etihad, Emirates among world’s most punctual airlines in 2022

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline was ranked among the top 20 most punctual airlines in the Middle East and worldwide in 2022, according to global travel data provider OAG.

Etihad and Emirates were ranked 19th and 20th respectively, with on-time performance (OTP) of 81.14 percent and 81.13 percent.

Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines had the lowest flight cancellation rates at 0.55 percent and 0.02 percent in 2022.

They were the only two Gulf carriers to make it to the list of the top 20 companies in 2022.

With the easing of the restrictions imposed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic virus and the rebuilding of airlines’ ability to fly, the performance of global airlines is once again under the scrutiny of analysts and passengers alike.

The most punctual global airline of 2022 was Garuda Indonesia, with 95.63 percent of the carrier’s flights coming in on time.

According to the OAG, the definition of OTP is flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival or departure times.

Cancellations are included in the OTP calculations and counted as delayed flights.

The airline’s on-time performance (OTP) is calculated based on arrival data, while departure and arrivals data are taken into account for airport one-time.

Here are the world’s top 20 most punctual airlines in 2022