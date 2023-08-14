Abu Dhabi police warn residents of new cyber frauds

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against new methods used by fraudsters to dupe victims online.

The force on Sunday, August 13, warned of the dangers posed by cybercriminals claiming to represent government organizations or well-known companies.

Police said that some fraudsters used calls, sent text messages, and linked fake websites to capture sensitive financial information and data.

The authority also warns the public against fake electronic advertisements offering pets for sale or adoption and overseas shipping and insurance advertised through social media sites.

Job seekers should be cautious of fake recruitment posts and scammers, who may hold official events or create fake online companies to extort application fees.

Abu Dhabi police have urged the public not to share confidential information, such as bank account details, online passwords, credit and debit card security codes, with unverified sources.

Police have advised the public to report any suspicious activity through its Aman service by calling 800 2626 or texting 2828.