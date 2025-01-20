Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital has again clinched the title of the safest city in the world on Numbeo’s list of Global Safest Cities in 2025. This is the ninth consecutive year that Abu Dhabi has received this honour, proving its resolve in the provision of safety and security as well as a quality lifestyle.

Ranking number one among 382 global cities in 2025, Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo’s title of the world’s safest city for almost a decade, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi has introduced cutting-edge security measures and technologies accompanied by community-centred approaches aimed at providing a secure environment for residents and travellers.

Another aspect of the comprehensive security model of the city is the application of the developed technologies of television surveillance, the organization of law enforcement activities, and activities for counteracting and preventing crimes as well as projects for the development of trustful relationships between the people and the police.

A spokesman for the Abu Dhabi government said, “It is a great honour for us to be the safety hero for nine consecutive years and it could not be possible without the vision of leadership and hard work of people here.”

“We will continue to work towards increasing security measures without compromising on the Reception of people of all diverse backgrounds,” the official added.