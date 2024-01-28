Abu Dhabi ranks first in top 10 safest cities in world

Abu Dhabi, the world's safest city since 2017, has secured the top spot in the 2024 rankings out of 329 global cities.

List of top 10 safest cities in the world for 2024; Abu Dhabi ranked first
Photo: Kamil Rogalinski/Unsplash

United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi has been ranked the safest city in the world for 2024, according to data released by Numbeo, a global provider of data on economic, social and safety areas.

Abu Dhabi leads the list with a score of 86.8, followed by Taipei, Taiwan, with 84.4 score.

Abu Dhabi’s ranking is attributed to its global leadership in implementing the best security standards.

“Abu Dhabi’s ranking as the world’s safest city has been possible, thanks to the limitless support of the wise leadership giving utmost importance to maintaining security in the emirate,” said Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

Numbeo’s top 10 ranking includes Ajman, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, among other UAE cities.

Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia rose to 40th and 50th positions, while Kuwait City climbed from 81 to 67th place on the list.

Here are the top ten safest cities for 2024

RankCitySafety index
1Abu Dhabi, UAE86.9
2Taipei, Taiwan84.4
3Doha, Qatar84.0
4Ajman, UAE83.5
5Dubai, UAE83.5
6Ras Al Khaimah, UAE83.2
7Muscat, Oman80.2
8The Hague, Netherlands79.8
9Bern, Switzerland79.5
10Munich, Germany79.0

Least 10 safest cities for 2024

RankCitySafety index
320Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago23.7
321Fortaleza, Brazil23.4
322Port Elizabeth, South Africa23.0
323Rio de Janeiro, Brazil22.6
324San Pedro Sula, Honduras19.8
325Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea19.4
326Johannesburg, South Africa19.3
327Durban, South Africa19.1
328Pretoria, South Africa18.2
329Caracas, Venezuela17.8

