Saudi Arabia: Last date to obtain Haj housing permits in Madinah

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that the last date for landlords wishing to obtain a housing permits for pilgrims in Madinah for the Haj season of 1445 AH/2024 is Saturday, February 10.

Taking to X, Amana Al Madinah has urged landlords seeking permits for their buildings to consult with the organization and ensure they meet all requirements in advance.

#المدينة_أمانة |

تعلن لجنة ⁧#إسكان_الحجاج⁩ في

⁧#المدينة_المنورة⁩ بأن نهاية شهر

رجب لعام 1445هـ هو آخر موعد

لاستقبال طلبات تصريح إسكان الحجاج. pic.twitter.com/vmjWbplE6v — أمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@AmanaAlmadinah) January 26, 2024

On November 1, 2023, Saudi Arabia announced the start of the registration gor landlords to obtain housing permits for pilgrims.

After performing the rituals of Haj, Muslim pilgrims usually flock to Madinah, which is home to Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad is located.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June.

In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.