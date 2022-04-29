Abu Dhabi returns to 100% capacity for various activities

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authority approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), effective from Friday, April 29, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.
The announcement came in light of the continued low rate of COVID-19 infections in the country.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee has also approved an extension of the green pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.
However, masks must continue to be worn in indoor spaces.
Meanwhile, UAE recorded 265 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s overall count to 898,310. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since March 7.
Daily case numbers have remained below 300 since April 4, having exceeded 3,000 as recently as mid-January.
On April 27, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced COVID-19 protocols for celebrating Eid Al Fitr, and urged the public to enjoy this “blessed period in health and safety with loved ones, as well as to protect the most vulnerable categories from infection”.
The Eid Al Fitr holidays begin on Saturday, April 30.